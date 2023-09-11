The Ultimate Style Guide for Females with an Athletic Body Type

Introduction

Every woman is unique, and so is her body shape. In the world of fashion, it’s crucial we appreciate this diversity and understand how to embrace our individual body types. In this article, we’ll unravel the sartorial magic for athletic body type females; a treasure trove of style tips and outfit ideas that would make you look like you’ve stepped right off a fashion runway.

Understanding the Athletic Body Type

The athletic body type, often referred to as rectangular or banana body shape tends to have well-balanced shoulders and hips with a less defined waist, lean and toned limbs, and little difference in measurements from the bust to the hips. This body type is often associated with physically active and fit women. Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow are famous celebrities sharing the athletic body type profile, and they’ve always been observed dressing to their body type splendidly.

Wardrobe Must-Haves for the Athletic Body Type

1. Curvaceous Dress Styles

Athletic body types may lack the definitive waistline, but this certainly doesn’t mean you can’t look fabulous in a dress. Opt for wrap dresses, empire-line dresses, and fit-and-flare dresses – these create the illusion of a snatched waist and add curves in all the right places. Add a wide belt to further accentuate the waistline.

2. Flared Jeans and Palazzo Pants

If you’re the owner of an athletic body type, keep an eye out for flared jeans. The broadening effect at the bottom and fitted design on the waist balances the body structure, adding a dose of femininity. Similarly, palazzo trousers with their wide-leg design, can add curves, making them a perfect fit for your body type.

3. Off-Shoulder and Boat-Neck Tops

Broad shoulders? Show them off! Off-shoulder tops, boat-neck designs, and halter neck styles are excellent options to highlight your strong shoulder line. They bring focus to your collarbone area and broaden the chest region, hence adding curves to your structure.

Highlight Attractive Features

Make the most of your toned limbs and abs by wearing clothes that accentuate these features. Crop tops are a superb choice, as they can highlight your abs, while shorts, skirts, or high slits can put the spotlight on your legs.

Outerwear Styles Ideal for Athletic Body Shapes

When it comes to outerwear, there are a plethora of options at your disposal. Biker jackets, trench coats, puffer jackets, and bomber jackets with cinched waists can add a good structure to your body and create the illusion of curves.

Style Tips and Tricks for Athletic Body Type Females

Play with Colors and Prints: Use colors and prints strategically to create illusions of curves. Dark colors minimize, while light colors and prints can create a highlighting effect. Accessorize Wisely: Choose accessories that add femininity and curves. Long chains can make your torso appear longer, while wide belts can cinch your waist and create the illusion of an hourglass figure. Invest in the Right Lingerie: The right lingerie can uplift your look instantly. Push-up bras or bras with padding can add volume to the bust area giving a curvier appeal.

Conclusion

The athletic body type is unique and incredibly fashionable with the right clothing choices. Remember, confidence plays a key role in pulling off any look and the objective is to accentuate the athletic build, not hide it. So, ladies put on your best outfit, wear your confidence, and celebrate your athletic body type.

Related Posts