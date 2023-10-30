7 Trendiest Dresses for Apple-Shaped Figures In 2020: An In-Depth Guide

Introduction: Embrace Your Beautiful Apple Shape

Each woman possesses a unique physical structure, some may feature the coveted hourglass, others the gentle pear while few others embrace the divine apple shape. Our guide is designed with the latter, the lavish apple-figured women, in mind. The apple shape is characterized by broad shoulders, generous bust and a less pronounced waist, making it contemporary visual delight.

Part 1: Mastering the Art of Dress Choice for Apple Figures

The keys to shining in every outfit transcend not only brand names but also price tags. It’s more about discovering the desired fit and right style to accentuate your distinguishing physique. Women with the vibrant apple shape carry most of their weight around the midsection. Thus, they need particular dress styles to highlight their best features and subtly veil the less favorable regions.

Part 2: Premier Dress Styles for Apple Figures

So, which are the perfect dress types for the apple-shaped divas? Let’s delve into the details:

1. Graceful Maxi Dresses

Maxi dresses are the premier choice for most apple-shaped ladies. They offer to subtly draw the attention away from the waistline, presenting a poised profile. While exploring this option, look for dresses that gracefully glide along your silhouette instead of clinging to it.

2. Alluring A-Line Dresses

A-line dresses work excellently on virtually all body structures, particularly the apple shape. Their secret? They accentuate the bust while seamlessly flowing down the stomach region, establishing a balanced outline.

3. Exotic Empire Waist Dresses

Empire waist dresses, having a high waistline starting just below the bust, work miracles for apple shaped ladies. They manage to underplay the waist and emphasize the alluring curves of the bust and hips.

Part 3: Making the most out of Patterns, Colors and Textures

In addition to dress styles, you can also play with varied patterns, hues, and textures to complement an apple shape. Creating Monochromatic looks is an excellent strategy to craft an uninterrupted vertical line, which gives the illusion of increased height and slender physique. Darker shades like black, navy blue, or deep burgundy, assist in curating a slim silhouette. Strategic adoption of patterns such as vertical stripes or subtle prints can mimic a more defined waistline.

4. Elegant Wrap Dresses

Wrap dresses are another game-changer for apple-shaped women. Its design cinches at your smallest point, veiling the stomach region. This cultivates a classic silhouette, resonating well with women who carry confidence in every stride.

Part 4: The Devil’s in the Details

When navigating for the perfect dress for an apple-shaped figure, do not ignore the minutiae. Little features can have a significant impact on the overall look. For instance, a v-shaped neckline can divert attention towards your upper body, making it seem elongated. Similarly, high-low hems can add a touch of extra detailing while providing necessary coverage.

Part 5: Building Confidence through Style Exploration and Experimentation

Keep in mind that the so-called fashion rules are mere guidance. They should not inhibit your spirit of exploration and experimentation. Build a versatile wardrobe, infuse varied styles, and identify what makes you feel fabulous. The pursuit of style that mirrors your confidence is universal, and is accessible for everyone, including apple-shaped ladies.

To conclude, the incredible year of 2020 has ushered various dress options for apple-shaped ladies. Be it an elegant wrap dress, alluring A-line dress, a graceful maxi dress, or an exotic empire waist dress—there are a plethora of stunning choices awaiting your discovery. This guide encourages you to own your fashion journey, rejoice in the shopping experience, and wholeheartedly honor each aspect of your physique with dresses designed just for you.

