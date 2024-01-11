10 Essential Tips on Choosing Tops for Apple Shaped Body

Deciphering the Apple Body Shape

Grasping your body form is the first step towards a perfect wardrobe. The apple body shape, distinguished by a fuller midsection, broader shoulders, and slender legs, is one such silhouette. The ultimate goal of dressing an apple shaped body is to harmonize the proportions and carve out a noticeable waistline.

Picking the Ideal Top: Key Elements

The art of picking the perfect top depends on elements like cut, color, and fabric. For an apple shaped body, choose tops that shift focus from the midsection to other areas.

Complementary Necklines

V-neck or scoop necklines work wonders for an apple shape. These styles elongate the neck and create a vertical line, giving a slimming effect. High necklines such as turtlenecks should be avoided as they tend to amplify the bust and midsection.

Highlighting the Shoulders and Bust

Tops with structured shoulders or embellishments can add definition and shift focus upwards. However, ensure that the embellishments are subtle to avoid adding bulk. A top that fits well around the bust, with built-in support or strategically placed seams, can also enhance the figure.

Choosing Sleeve Styles

The right sleeve style can make all the difference. Choose sleeves that end at your arm’s slimmest part, such as three-quarter or fluted sleeves. These styles are flattering and stylish, creating a balanced look.

Choosing Draped Designs

Draped or ruched tops work well for apple shapes as they disguise the midsection while adding texture to the outfit. Opt for tops that drape from under the bust or have side ruching.

Focusing on Hemline

An ideal top for an apple shaped body often features an asymmetrical hem or a hem that hits below the hip bone. This helps camouflage the midsection while making the legs appear longer.

The Fabric Factor: Picking the Right Material

Your top’s fabric can significantly affect its fit and comfort. Lightweight materials like chiffon, cotton, or silk are ideal as they don’t cling to the body. Avoid stiff fabrics or bulky knits as they may add extra volume around the midsection.

Playing with Color and Pattern

Solid colors, especially darker shades, are known for their slimming effect. Patterns can also be flattering on an apple shaped body if chosen carefully. Vertical stripes or small prints can create a lengthened silhouette. Also, pay attention to where the pattern is placed on the top.

Mastering Layering

Layering can create a structured look. A tailored blazer or open cardigan can add slimming lines to the body. Aim to create vertical lines and structure without adding bulk. Keep the layers light and in harmony with your top.

Accessorizing Your Outfit

Accessories can elevate your look and draw attention to your best features. Long pendants or scarves can add a vertical line that elongates the body. Be selective with your accessories; one statement piece can perfectly complete an outfit, but too many can make it appear cluttered.

Creating Outfits: Some Inspiration

To help you visualize how to style tops for an apple shaped body, here are a few outfit ideas:

Casual Chic: Pair a loose tunic top with a V-neck and three-quarter sleeves with your favorite skinny jeans. Add a pair of ankle boots to highlight your slender legs.

Pair a loose tunic top with a V-neck and three-quarter sleeves with your favorite skinny jeans. Add a pair of ankle boots to highlight your slender legs. Office Ready: Combine a fitted blouse with a deep scoop neckline and a structured blazer. Pair with tailored trousers and heels for a professional look.

Combine a fitted blouse with a deep scoop neckline and a structured blazer. Pair with tailored trousers and heels for a professional look. Evening Elegance: Choose a silky draped top with an asymmetrical hem and pair it with a pencil skirt or tailored pants. Accessorize with a clutch and statement earrings for a touch of glamour.

Shopping Tips for Success

When shopping for tops, remember the features that suit your apple shaped body. Don’t hesitate to try different sizes and cuts to find what truly flatters your figure. Comfort is also essential – if you feel good in your outfit, it will show.

Remember, it’s not about concealing your body but highlighting your strengths and dressing confidently. With these tips, you’ll be able to select tops that not only suit your apple shape but also reflect your personal style.

In conclusion, dressing an apple shaped body is about creating balance and choosing pieces that accentuate your best features. This comprehensive guide will help you select tops that are both flattering and fashionable, ensuring you always look and feel your best.

