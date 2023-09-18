Guide to Choosing the Perfect Skirts for Rectangle Body Shape

Identifying Your Body Shape

Before we delve into the crux of this article, we want to emphasize the importance of knowing your body shape. Unequivocally, this understanding will give you a significant advantage when it comes to selecting your wardrobe. Fortunately, determining if you have a rectangle body shape is quite simple: your bust, waist, and hip measurements all lie within the same range, giving rise to an "elongated" silhouette.

Understanding The Rectangle Body Shape

The rectangle body shape, also known as the "column" or "ruler" shape, exhibits a balanced bust, waist, and hip ratio. Despite the lack of the inherently defined curves, this body shape has an added advantage of a well-proportioned body structure, which lends a versatility to don several styles, including the skirt styles.

Skirts for Rectangle Body Shape – A Comprehensive Guide

Now that you have familiarized yourself with the rectangle body shape, let’s delve into the essence of our discussion – skirts that flatter your shape.

A-Line Skirts – A Singularly Flattering Option

The A-line skirt is a universally flattering style, and it is doubly attractive for those with a rectangle body shape. The cinched waist and gradually widening hemline add a subtle curve to your silhouette, accentuating your figure. Pair your A-line skirt with a fitted top to maintain the balance.

Pencil Skirts – Classy and Elegant

Pencil skirts are a boon for rectangle body shapes. Why, you may ask? They follow your body’s natural lines, subtly enhancing your waist and making it appear slightly narrower compared to your hips. Opt for a high-waisted pencil skirt and tuck in your blouse to flaunt that beautiful rectangle shape.

Peplum Skirts – Chic and Curve-Adding

Peplum skirts, characterized by a ruffled overlay at the waistline, are a great option for adding some volume to your waist. They introduce artificial curves, creating a stunning illusion of an hourglass shape.

Full or Pleated Skirts – Adding an Edge

If you desire a bit of extra detail or drama, turn to full or pleated skirts. These skirt styles introduce motion and depth to your look, breaking up the straight line of your rectangle shape. These skirts go fantastically with simple, neat tops that prevent your outfit from appearing too busy.

Wrap Skirts – Effortlessly Stylish

Wrap skirts have an intrinsic ability to develop a defined waistline and make your hip area slightly pronounced. These elegantly enhance the rectangle body shape, while its adjustable nature allows you to control the fit perfectly.

Choosing the Right Skirt Length for Your Rectangle Shape

While the style of the skirt holds importance, the length of the skirt can make or break your look. Mini to midi lengths generally work wonders as they help display your slender legs, thereby adding dimension to your figure.

To Sum Up

Experimenting with skirts for a rectangle body shape is less about masking perceived flaws and more about creating a harmonious balance that accentuates your unique features. Whether it’s an A-line skirt or a chic peplum style, each silhouette has the potential to add a splash of elegance and sophistication to your outfit, ultimately enhancing your rectangular shape.

Being a rectangle doesn’t imply you’re boxed in when it comes to fashion. You carry the advantage of a naturally well-proportioned body, and there’s a sea of skirts out there waiting to complement your form. Explore and experiment with the skirt styles and start your journey towards becoming a rectangle body shape expert!

