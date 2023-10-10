Guide 2020: Styling and Choosing the Perfect Dresses for Pear Shaped Body

Introduction

Sporting a pear-shaped body? Embrace your unique body shape! You are gifted with a figure that many crave for – a narrow waist and curvaceous hips. The charm of having a pear-shaped body lies in the potential of styling it. The year 2020 has brought a plethora of styles and trends tailored particularly for your wonderful shape. In this guide, we will do a deep dive into finding the best dresses for a pear-shaped body in 2020.

What Defines a Pear Shaped Body

A pear-shaped body, also known as a triangle shape, is characterized by full hips and thighs, a defined waist, and smaller shoulders. The key is to choose dresses that accentuate your narrow waist and subtly highlight your hips.

Dress Types for Pear Shaped Bodies

Before selecting dresses, it’s essential to know your body and understand which dress styles suit you best.

A-Line Dress: This is the must-have dress for your wardrobe. Its fit-and-flare style enhances your waistline and gradually widens towards the hem, creating an ‘A’ shape. Wrap Dress: Known for its forgiving nature, this dress style wraps around your torso, highlighting your waist and providing a smooth outline. Empire Waist Dress: This dress style has a raised waistline that sits just below the bust. It is perfect for your body shape as it emphasizes your slim waist and de-emphasizes the hip area.

Choosing the Right Dress Color and Pattern

You have the freedom to play around with both delicate pastels and vibrant bold colors. Dresses with dark colors on the bottom and lighter colors on top can create a sense of balance. Pencil skirts and fitted dresses in darker shades can complement your shape excellently. Incorporating vertical stripes or patterns can also elongate your silhouette.

Best Fabrics for Pear Shaped Body

The choice of fabric plays an important role in how the dress highlights your body shape. Lighter fabrics such as silk, chiffon, and satin that drape easily over your curves can be ideal.

Accessorizing Your Dress

You can accentuate your upper body with statement necklaces and scarves. Belts are also an excellent option to highlight your waistline further.

The Perfect Pear Shaped Dress: Recommendations for 2020

This year, a variety of dress trends focus on embracing your unique pear-shaped body. Let’s explore a few of these trendsetting dress styles:

Lavish Alice Asymmetric Midi Dress: With its captivating one-shoulder design, this dress accentuates your upper body while subtly showcasing your hips. Ted Baker Tie-Up Dress: This dress with a gorgeous wrap design and tie waist detail is perfect for accentuating your waist. Phase Eight Maxi Dress: This is a star dress. Its dark blue tone is perfect for any formal event, and the empire cut ensures to exhibit your best features splendidly.

Conclusion

Remember, the goal is not just to find a dress that fits, but one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and most importantly, one that highlights your unique features. We hope this guide to the best dresses for a pear-shaped body in 2020 has been insightful and will direct you to your perfect dress!

Related Posts